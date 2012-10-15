Mural at Trine University Honors Santa Barbara Couple

Hand-glazed artwork highlights the passions and efforts of Drs. Clifford and Juliette Sponsel

A colorful mural that depicts the life and success of a Trine University alumnus and Santa Barbara resident was dedicated recently during homecoming festivities.

“Giving Back: From Birth Through Education to the End of Life” reflects the life of Dr. Clifford Sponsel, a 1931 graduate of Tri-State College who earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

Sponsel, who celebrated his 102nd birthday in July, is credited with inventing the first in-car thermostat when he was employed by General Motors. The thermostat was sold to every car maker except Ford.

Consisting of 480 6-by-6-inch tiles, the artwork was designed by Sponsel’s wife, Dr. Juliette Cummins Sponsel, in the traditional seventh-century Spanish Cuerda Secca style.

The hand-glazed artwork in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center honors the Sponsels, who reside in Santa Barbara.

The 8-foot-by-15-foot mural highlights the Sponsels’ passions, philanthropic efforts, endless devotion to volunteerism and their story.

“Our students and alumni can see the impact this institution had on one person — and the impact he made on so many lives for so many years,” Trine University President Earl Brooks II, Ph.D., said during the dedication.

— Debbie Myers is a communications specialist for Trine University.