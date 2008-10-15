Election 2008: Goleta City Council

Noozhawk asks the four candidates about old issues and new challenges in the race for two council seats.

General Plan amendments. Revenue Neutrality. UCSB’s Long-Range Development Plan. Whether you live in the city of Goleta, or are just interested in the Good Land’s goings-on, these are the kinds of issues you’re likely to hear about from the four candidates for two City Council seats in the Nov. 4 election.

Now almost 7 years old and with the heavy work of incorporation behind it, Goleta still has some difficult choices to make. The city continues to struggle between being the agricultural town of its roots and embracing the development that comes along with changing times, a thriving business community and a growing university.

When the city incorporated, it was largely to establish local control over development that Santa Barbara County was sending to the Goleta Valley. Wary of things like big-box development, large housing subdivisions and the demands they could put on infrastructure that was once suited for mostly ag operations, the city’s first council put the brakes on new development as it tried to get the new city up and running.

For some Goletans, including those who wanted to stem the tide of development, environmentalists and those suspicious of out-of-town interests, the slow-growth pace was good. They praised the council’s stance against Bishop Ranch development, imposition of tight environmental regulations in the city’s General Plan and the attempt to locate state-mandated affordable housing along the Hollister Avenue corridor.

For others, including the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, housing advocates and residents wishing to make their homes a little more comfortable, the new rules were too stringent and unnecessary and the process too circuitous. The five members of the inaugural council also acted as the city’s planning agency, providing limited project review and delivering decisions that seemed to some residents to be biased against any kind of growth and expansion. It wasn’t long before disgruntled members of the community began filing lawsuits against the city.

The pendulum swung the other way in 2006 when voters swept out three slow-growth members: Cynthia Brock, Margaret Connell and Jack Hawxhurst. They were replaced with two new council members — Michael Bennett and Eric Onnen — who were strongly aligned with the chamber, and one — Roger Aceves — who has to this point been leaning toward slow growth.

With the new council came a more business- and development-friendly outlook and changes to the General Plan, already three years overdue by the time it was adopted, and without an approved Housing Element.

This time around it can be argued that the campaign is not as openly contentious as previous races ... so far. Three of the would-be council members already have a track record with city government: Jean Blois, running for re-election; Connell, one of the original council members having another go at it; and Ed Easton, currently a Goleta Planning Commission member. Only Don Gilman, a local businessman, is a relative newcomer.

But make no mistake: the tension between slow-growth and business and development interests still persists, as the new council members will have to deal with the more intense changes to the General Plan and the accompanying zoning ordinances and coastal land-use plan the city still doesn’t have.

Just south of the city’s borders, the sleeping giant known as UCSB is starting to awaken, with a long-range plan that will add thousands more people to the Goleta Valley, but also the potential for more high-tech industry that would strengthen Goleta’s bona fides. Isla Vista, still an unincorporated part of the county, is intensifying development as well. Bishop Ranch, off the bargaining table for now, remains present in the minds of Goletans and will only continue to become more prominent as the city deals with a growing population.

Meanwhile, city finances ares set to take a downturn on top of the generally bad global economy. The Revenue Neutrality Agreement the city was required to make with the county as a condition of incorporation, will become more burdensome now that certain state funds are drying up for the city.

How bad a downturn is depends on your perspective: after three years, the city, which has stored up funds for just this situation, will have money again when some terms of the RNA ease. Then again, there are those “in perpetuity” clauses in the RNA that make Goleta the only city in California that must share taxes with the county forever.

To help voters with their decision, Noozhawk asked the four candidates to answer 11 questions, all of which — OK, 10 of which — go straight to the heart of life in the Good Land. Since Noozhawk doesn’t make political endorsements, we’ll have to figure out another way to keep up the pressure on No. 11.

