Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Changing the Culture

Despite racial and gender advances, equality for all is not a universal concept.

By Isabelle D'Arcy, Kids Speaking Up | October 15, 2008 | 2:35 a.m.

In the heat of the Nov. 4 election, there are myriad issues that could be considered more pressing than gay marriage: the economy, health care, education, war, our infrastructure. But Proposition 8 has become a major issue that has raised fervent comments from people on both sides. Thus I desire to make my own voice heard, as it cannot be heard at the ballot.

Article Image
Isabelle D’Arcy
I, too, am of the opinion that children (like myself) should be protected. But unlike the argument in favor of Proposition 8, I assert that we should be protected from the notion that inequality is, under the law, just. If parents truly want to protect their children, I say protect them from discrimination, from learning that it’s us and them, from believing that it is OK for a group of people to be subjected to living without the same rights because it’s “not natural” or “it’s a choice” (as if being gay is transmitted through osmosis).

The Bible says that marriage is between a man and a woman, and for many this is sufficient reason to vote for Proposition 8, which seeks to ban gay marriage in California. However, I would argue that the Bible also says “Wives submit to your husbands, as is fitting to the Lord.” Who decides what portions of the Bible to accept as valid, and which to disregard as outdated? While obviously there is much to be learned and admired in the Bible, to base opposition to equality on a text proven to be off on several occasions is both hasty and superficial.

At least we can all agree that our nation prides itself on freedom. We have long been a place where others seek refuge from discrimination. And in this American spirit, we should grant the same equality to those who are gay, as we do to those who are not. Despite your personal feelings regarding homosexuality, our tradition of liberty for all, and of the separation of church and state must be preserved, in this case by the defeat of Proposition 8.

I am too young to vote. I am a child of a new generation and I see the world through different eyes. As a child, it upsets me to hear my classmates call someone a “fag” or say “that’s gay” in a derogatory way. It upsets me because despite the gains we have made in racial equality and to some extent in gender equality, our society has not yet reached a place where teaching our children equality for all is a “no duh.”

Andy Warhol once commented: “They say that time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” Just as women lobbied for the vote and civil rights supporters marched in protest, we, too, must take this opportunity to stand for equality, so that the next generation will be free from the disrespect and disdain today that is shown to those who are gay. We need to change the culture. And a start is by voting “no” on Proposition 8. No to inequality … and yes to truly protecting our children’s futures.

Dos Pueblos High senior Isabelle D’Arcy is co-founder of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 