Tennis: Dos Pueblos Bounces Buena, 13-5

Dos Pueblos battled wind, dust and dry desert heat in its Channel League match at Buena on Tuesday. Illness and academic commitments kept some of the Chargers starters home, but the team still scorched the courts in a 13-5 win.
All in all, it was a fun match, as 34 players came out to play. Great camaraderie and laughter on the bus. Way to go, Chargers!
Dos Pueblos hosts Calabasas at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Dos Pueblos 13, Buena 5
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Nicole Eskenazi 2-1
Shelbi Nigh 3-0
Sofia Pasternack 0-2
Kee Kee Daniel 1-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Erica Cano 2-0
Melissa Dahl/Hannah Zimmerman 1-1
Megha Manjunath/Rashi Singh 1-0
Kim/Lilli Preston 1-0
Rachel Amspoker/Gabi McDaniel 0-1
Buena Singles:
Katherine Hefelfinger 1-1
Ashley Lopez 1-1
Grace Kim 1-1
Erika Thompson 0-1
Martine Richey 0-1
Courtney Hopkins 0-1
Buena Doubles:
Victoria Pido/Danielle Warmuth 1-1
Brooke Jepsen/Kiana Jenkins 0-2
Grace Littig/Jessica Lundstrom 0-2
Camille Gonzales/Jenn Roach 0-1
Kirsten Maddux/Brianna Rutan 0-1
Hannah Olsen/Anna Shang 1-0
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.