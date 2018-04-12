Basketball: Buy, Sell or Trade at SBCC Surf Swap Meet

The event, a benefit for the women's program, will be held Saturday at Leadbetter Beach.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team will hold its second annual Surf Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with all proceeds benefiting the program.

Vendors can sell or trade surfboards, wetsuits, skateboards and other surf-related gear at the parking lot across from Leadbetter Beach.

Parking and admission is free for buyers and browsers. Vendor spaces are available for $75. Nonprofits can purchase a space for $50, and individual sellers can get one for $15.

New features this year include a balance competition, an equipment demonstration, hula hooping and a raffle.

For more information, contact Sally Saenger at 805.687.0455 or [email protected]

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.