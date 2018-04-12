Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 

County’s Free Flu Clinic Part of Emergency Preparedness Exercise

By William Boyer | October 17, 2008 | 1:22 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department is providing 1,750 free flu shots to children and adults from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge in Lompoc. The free flu shot clinic also will serve as an emergency preparedness exercise to test the county’s ability to respond to a public health disaster in Lompoc.

Emergency preparedness is an important responsibility of the health department. Each year, mass vaccination exercises are conducted in a different community. These activities serve to familiarize residents with the operation and to improve the skills of responders to a widespread outbreak of disease.

Next week’s flu clinic will provide a unique opportunity for residents to get a free flu shot or Flu Mist nasal application to protect their health, and at the same time help the health department prepare for an emergency. During the clinic, the department will assess the time it will take to vaccinate large numbers of community members.

This is a joint effort between the health department and community partners including Allan Hancock, Cal STAR, the city of Lompoc, Lompoc police and fire, the sheriff’s department, Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Medical Reserve Corps of Santa Barbara County.

Flu shots will be offered along with Flu Mist, a nasal application, to individuals age 6 months or older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccinations to all children up to age 18.

The event is funded through the federal CDC Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.

“It’s easy,” says Dr. Elliot Schulman, director of the health department. “There is no advance registration needed to receive this free flu vaccine. Groups and people over the age of 6 months are welcome.”

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.

