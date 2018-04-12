Local Gymnasts Raise the Bar in Preliminary Meet

The Spirals Gymnastics compulsory team competed at the third preliminary meet in Van Nuys at Gymnastics Olympica USA.

The highlights of the weekend were the first-place team award earned by the Level 4 gymnasts: Tess Oakley, Minna Wyttenbach, Savanna Eggers, Denise Coulson, Kongie Richardson and Lindsay Wilson.

Spirals earned many Top 3 finishes for the respective age group and levels, 23 in all. In addition to the Level 4 team, the other gymnasts who contributed to the Top 3 finishes were Cassie Colegrove (L5), Kiah Wienecke (L6) and Crisol Gomez (L6). Cate Wood earned a personal best score on vault.

Coach Gabi Grosz, assisted by Ashley, are looking forward to the upcoming sectionals meet in Ventura.

The Level 6 scores showed steady improvement on the all-around scores. Kiah Wienecke, age group 7 to 11, earned first place on bars with 8.3 and third place with an all-around score of 33.325 — a personal best. She also earned a personal best on floor with 8.05. She had very good scores of 8.2 on vault and 8.525 on beam. Crisol Gomez, age group 7 to 11, earned two third-place finishes with 8.5 on vault and with a personal best of 8.7 on beam. She earned very good scores of 8.05 on floor and 7.7 on bars for her highest all-around score of the season, 32.95. She’s ready for sectionals!

Cate Wood, age group 12 to 14, earned a personal best with her score of 8.45 on vault. She also earned a 6.95 on bars and 6.7 on beam. Janine Wilson, same age group, scratched because of injury. She’ll be back for sectionals.

At Level 5, Cassie Colegrove, age group 11, had another fantastic meet with three third-place finishes of 8.4 on vault, 9 on beam and 8.6 on floor. She had personal bests on vault, beam and in her all-around score. She got 8.325 on bars.

The following are the scores for the first-place team in Level 4.

Savanna Eggers, age group 9, had a fantastic meet with four first-place scores of 8.75 on vault, 9.2 on bars, 8.5 on beam and all-around of 34.775. The second-place finish of 8.325 on floor clinched it as the best 9-year-old gymnast in the session.

Tess Oakley, Level 4, age group 6 to 8, had an outstanding competition with a first-place finish of 9.075 on bars, two second-place finishes of 8.75 on vault and 8.175 on floor, a third-place finish in all-around with 33.5. She earned a fourth-place finish with 7.5 on beam.

Lindsay Wilson, age group 10 to 11, had her highest score on bars, 9.225, for first place and a personal best. Her beam score of 8.725 earned her second place. She earned third-place finishes with her floor routine of 8.15 and all-around score of 34.4. She earned 8.3 on vault.

Kongie Richardson, age group 10 to 11, had another great meet with a second-place finish on bars (9), and fourth-place finishes on vault (8.45) and all-around with 33.625. She had very good scores of 7.8 on beam and 7.95 on floor.

Minna Wyttenbach, age group 6 to 8, had a very good meet with two third-place finishes, 7.65 on beam and 7.35 on floor. She also stood on the podium for her fifth-place finishes of 8.225 on bars and a strong all-around score of 31.525. She also got an 8.3 on vault.

Denise Coulson, age group 10 to 11, had a very good meet with solid scores of 8.2 on vault, 8.125 on bars, 8.425 on beam and 6.8 on floor, for an all-around score of 31.55. She earned a sixth-place ribbon for her beam routine.

Jamie Uyehara represents the Spirals Gymnastics Foundation.