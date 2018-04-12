Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 

Nava Addresses World Financial Crisis at L.A. Hearing

By John Mann | October 16, 2008 | 6:56 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, chairman of the Assembly Banking & Finance Committee, and Ed Hernandez, O.D., chairman of the Assembly Public Employees, Retirement & Social Security Committee, held a hearing in Los Angeles on Thursday to investigate the world financial crisis, what steps are being taken and how it is going to affect California families.

The committee heard testimony from the California State Treasurer’s Office, the senior investment officer for the California Public Employees Retirement System, the chief investment officer for the California Teachers Retirement System, Dr. Lee Ohanian, professor at the UCLA Department of Economic and Director of the Ettinger Family Program in Macroeconomics Research, UCLA, and John Marshall, director of the SEIU Capital Stewardship Program.

“Today’s hearing provided a clearer picture of where we are in the current crisis, and what needs to be done moving forward,” Nava said. “California families impacted by the crisis in the world financial markets need to know what action has been taken and how it is going to impact them in the future.”

“The problems that led to this bailout did not occur overnight, and their impact, unfortunately, is not just limited to speculators in the financial markets,” Hernandez said. “In fact, the worst thing about this crisis is that its impact has extended well beyond Wall Street and now threatens everyday Californians who have never traded a stock in their life. California now accounts for one-third of all foreclosures in the nation, and has the third highest unemployment rate at 7.7 percent.”

The California Assembly Banking and Finance Committee and the Assembly Public Employees, Retirement & Social Security Committee heard from a variety of experts regarding the status of the financial crisis and steps taken by the federal government. The State Treasurer’s Office provided testimony regarding California’s ability to get financing on financial markets in order to keep vital government services running for all its citizens.

Additional testimony was presented on the hundreds of millions of dollars in executive compensation, bonuses and golden parachutes paid to the former CEOs of failed Wall Street banks and financial service companies that were at the center of the financial meltdown.

As a result of Thursday’s hearing, the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee will study the information provided and work with the stakeholders to decide how California can best move forward to help address the crisis to lessen the detrimental impact on hundreds of thousands of California families.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 