Volleyball: Central Coast Rival Cal Poly Sweeps Gauchos

UCSB falls to an even 3-3 record in Big West action.

The UCSB women’s volleyball team was swept by Big West Conference foe Cal Poly on Thursday night in the Mustang’s Mott Gym. Cal Poly captured its fifth consecutive win over the Gauchos via 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 set scores.

With the loss, UCSB falls to 7-10 on the season and 3-3 in conference play. Cal Poly improves to 10-7 overall and 5-1 in BWC action.

Junior Rebecca Saraceno led the team with three service aces, and senior Leigh Stephenson led the squad with 11 digs. Sophomore Dana Vargas chipped in 16 assists in the loss.

For Cal Poly, Ali Waller led the squad with 13 kills, while Kylie Atherstone pitched in 11 kills, five digs, three block assists and a match-high five aces.

Alison Mort led all players with 14 digs, and Hailey Fithian had a match-high 35 assists.

The Mustangs outhit the Gauchos .276 to .080 during the match and outblocked them 7-3.

UCSB will continue Big West action on the road on Saturday at UC Riverside. The Highlanders and the Gauchos will face off at 7:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.