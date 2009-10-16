6 Injured in Head-On Collision on Highway 154 at Painted Cave Road

The two-vehicle accident backed up westbound traffic for about an hour

A head-on collision on Highway 154 at Painted Cave Road left six people injured Friday morning. Five were sent to area hospitals.

The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m., and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Two vehicles were involved and six people were injured, including four with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, according to fire department spokesman David Sadecki. He said five of the injured were sent to area hospitals. Authorities extricated two people from a vehicle.

The westbound lane of Highway 154 was blocked by wreckage, and traffic was backed up for about an hour.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

