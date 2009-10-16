Bill Macfadyen: We’ve Turned 2

We'll just come right out and ask: Three things you can do for us for our birthday

Noozhawk turned 2 years old on Friday, and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our readers, advertisers and sponsors for their enthusiastic support and encouragement. We’ve come a long way since we took that leap of faith out of the nest and we’re sincerely grateful to know you’re flying alongside us.

While all of us were accustomed to the rich rewards that come with journalism’s long hours and low pay, none of us was quite prepared for the Internet’s insatiable appetite and the speed of the World Wide Web. Once that scope became clear, we realized the advantages and opportunities that were ours for the taking.

What’s cool about what we’re doing is the pioneering nature of this venture. The immediacy of our product, the intimacy we enjoy with our readership, and the innovation that’s available to us have provided a confidence to explore new ways to tell your stories and to deliver them to you. We’ve only scratched the surface, however, and you’re about to see us digging our talons even deeper into the community.

Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without Noozhawk’s heart and soul: our staff. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished, and it’s been a real privilege for me to work with each and every one of them. We strive to follow principles of accuracy, consistency, fairness and openness, and I believe the professionalism of our journalists is unrivaled locally. Candidly, so is their output.

A startup company is always a risky adventure, and the challenges have certainly been magnified in this economic climate. Add the accelerating disruption of the news industry and you might say ours is a fool’s errand. There are moments when even I would agree.

But I would argue that this is precisely Noozhawk’s time. There is a serious and substantive void in local news reporting, and a credible and accessible professional voice is needed now more than ever. Noozhawk is that voice.

Whether you’re visiting our Web site or getting your news from our e-Bulletin every day at 4:15 a.m., you know we’re an indispensable part of your life. As such, I’m asking you to please make a donation to our Hawks Club. Your financial support allows us to continue providing the in-depth local news coverage and community discussion you can’t find anywhere else. And every dollar goes right back into the product. Click here to contribute to the cause.

I’m also asking you to please forward your morning e-Bulletin to family and friends, and invite them to become subscribers, too. We just completed a redesign of the format to deliver even more information.

Finally, please support our advertisers. We’re honored to have their business and it’s exciting for us to help them succeed.

On behalf of all of the Noozhawk family, thank you.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen