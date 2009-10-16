Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bill Macfadyen: We’ve Turned 2

We'll just come right out and ask: Three things you can do for us for our birthday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 16, 2009 | 5:15 a.m.

Noozhawk turned 2 years old on Friday, and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our readers, advertisers and sponsors for their enthusiastic support and encouragement. We’ve come a long way since we took that leap of faith out of the nest and we’re sincerely grateful to know you’re flying alongside us.

While all of us were accustomed to the rich rewards that come with journalism’s long hours and low pay, none of us was quite prepared for the Internet’s insatiable appetite and the speed of the World Wide Web. Once that scope became clear, we realized the advantages and opportunities that were ours for the taking.

What’s cool about what we’re doing is the pioneering nature of this venture. The immediacy of our product, the intimacy we enjoy with our readership, and the innovation that’s available to us have provided a confidence to explore new ways to tell your stories and to deliver them to you. We’ve only scratched the surface, however, and you’re about to see us digging our talons even deeper into the community.

Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without Noozhawk’s heart and soul: our staff. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished, and it’s been a real privilege for me to work with each and every one of them. We strive to follow principles of accuracy, consistency, fairness and openness, and I believe the professionalism of our journalists is unrivaled locally. Candidly, so is their output.

A startup company is always a risky adventure, and the challenges have certainly been magnified in this economic climate. Add the accelerating disruption of the news industry and you might say ours is a fool’s errand. There are moments when even I would agree.

But I would argue that this is precisely Noozhawk’s time. There is a serious and substantive void in local news reporting, and a credible and accessible professional voice is needed now more than ever. Noozhawk is that voice.

Whether you’re visiting our Web site or getting your news from our e-Bulletin every day at 4:15 a.m., you know we’re an indispensable part of your life. As such, I’m asking you to please make a donation to our Hawks Club. Your financial support allows us to continue providing the in-depth local news coverage and community discussion you can’t find anywhere else. And every dollar goes right back into the product. Click here to contribute to the cause.

I’m also asking you to please forward your morning e-Bulletin to family and friends, and invite them to become subscribers, too. We just completed a redesign of the format to deliver even more information.

Finally, please support our advertisers. We’re honored to have their business and it’s exciting for us to help them succeed.

On behalf of all of the Noozhawk family, thank you.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 