Moderate Earthquake Rolls Through Ventura County

No damage reported from 3.2-magnitude temblor near Oxnard

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook Ventura County late Friday, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Center said the rolling temblor occurred at 9:53 p.m. and was centered four miles east-southeast of Oxnard at a depth of about one mile. An Oxnard Police Department spokesman said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. — Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.