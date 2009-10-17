Moderate Earthquake Rolls Through Ventura County

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook Ventura County late Friday, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Center said the rolling temblor occurred at 9:53 p.m. and was centered four miles east-southeast of Oxnard at a depth of about one mile.
An Oxnard Police Department spokesman said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
