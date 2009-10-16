SBCC Student Newspaper, Staff Named Finalists for Three National Awards

The SBCC student newspaper The Channels and its 2008-09 staff have been named finalists for three national Pacemaker Awards from the Associated Collegiate Press. The awards are widely considered the “Pulitzer Prize of student journalism.”

Both the print and online Channels were named finalists for 2008-09 in their respective categories for two-year colleges. In addition, staff photographer James Sinclair was named among the top five student photojournalists in the Spot News category for his panoramic photograph of the Jesusita Fire in Santa Barbara.

After 18 years of serving as The Channels’ adviser, Journalism Department chairwoman Patricia Stark said she was pleased with the national recognition. “I’m thrilled to receive validation that so much of what we’re trying here is on the right track, particularly with the nomination for our online product and the new technology that involves.”

Stark credited the student staff for the honors. “We had that rare confluence of the right people at the right time — smart, hardworking students willing to try anything. They showed us — and apparently the rest of the country — how to produce quality collegiate journalism in the year 2009. And many of them have returned, so we’re having another great year.”

In addition to the student staff, Stark cited Channels production assistant Zach Gillon for working with the students on all of the newspaper production processes. “Zach’s knowledge and skills in the new multimedia technologies are critical for this department,” she said. In addition, she credits SBCC Executive Vice President Dr. Jack Friedlander and Dean of Educational Programs Guy Smith for supporting students’ First Amendment rights and quality journalism instruction.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for both our print and online versions. It was a lot of hard work on the part of many people. Sixty-hour weeks were common,” said Kenny Lindberg, 2008-09 Channels’ print editor and former Noozhawk intern. “Putting out a product that people wanted to read was the real reward. The Pacemaker nominations are like icing on the cake.”

Rhys Alvarado, 2008-09 Channels online editor, agreed. “We had very high standards,” he said. “With the online version, we tried to cover things outside of campus like the fires in Santa Barbara. We were updating our online news on a daily basis to keep the readers coming back.”

Sinclair was a student photographer last year when he shot his award-winning panoramic photograph of the Jesusita Fire. “Fires are iconic images that affect people worldwide, and my picture may have struck that chord with the judges,” he said. Sinclair is serving as The Channels’ photo editor this year.

The Associated Collegiate Press will acknowledge all national finalists and announce winners in each category at the ACP-College Media Advisers’ Annual Conference Oct. 28-Nov. 1 in Austin, Texas.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.