Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tech Brew Can Help You Protect What You Know

A Mega Mixer will follow talks by Richard Erbe and Darren Caesar on protecting intellectual property

By Alan Tratner | October 16, 2009 | 5:38 p.m.

Tech Brew will host speakers Richard Erbe and Darren Caesar at 4 p.m. Monday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., to discuss protecting intellectual property.

The civilization-changing idea that Uncle Charlie keeps talking about over Thanksgiving dinner that’s foolproof and guaranteed to bring riches will only do so if he protects the idea. By not taking the proper steps to ensure the idea is legally his, Uncle Charlie increases the chances of losing out on the benefits of his vast knowledge.

Erbe, a former patent lawyer with the Walt Disney Imagineering legal department who now provides services to Green2Gold, will present insight on protecting intellectual property. He will offer effective steps that can lead to the protection of a unique business concept or invention.

The ever-changing landscape of technology allows for increased efficiency for business but also leads to new, unforeseen threats.

Caesar, of HUB International, will provide his expert insight on reducing the risks to entrepreneurs, inventors and small businesses associated with rapidly changing technology. He will provide clarification on the most effective insurance plans to provide protection against technological intrusion.

Monday’s free event will begin with registration at 3:45 p.m. After the presentations, a Tech Brew Mega Mixer will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Click here to register for the event.

Tech Brew has been developed to bring inventors, entrepreneurs small businesses and service providers together to establish viable networks while learning about designated business topics. Relationships developed during the events help provide a support structure as ideas become viable businesses.

Sponsors of Tech Brew include Noozhawk, California Coast Venture Forum, California Space Authority, CBIZ, Clean Business Investment Summit, Cox Business Services, Green2Gold, HUB International, Inventors Workshop International, Maverick Angels, MIT Enterprise Forum, Mullikin Technical Consulting, New Directions in Computing, Pacific Coast Business Times, the Santa Barbara Daily Sound, the Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club, SB SCORE, Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, Stadling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth,  and Women’s Economic Ventures.

— Alan Tratner represents Tech Brew.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 