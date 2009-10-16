Tech Brew Can Help You Protect What You Know

A Mega Mixer will follow talks by Richard Erbe and Darren Caesar on protecting intellectual property

Tech Brew will host speakers Richard Erbe and Darren Caesar at 4 p.m. Monday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., to discuss protecting intellectual property.

The civilization-changing idea that Uncle Charlie keeps talking about over Thanksgiving dinner that’s foolproof and guaranteed to bring riches will only do so if he protects the idea. By not taking the proper steps to ensure the idea is legally his, Uncle Charlie increases the chances of losing out on the benefits of his vast knowledge.

Erbe, a former patent lawyer with the Walt Disney Imagineering legal department who now provides services to Green2Gold, will present insight on protecting intellectual property. He will offer effective steps that can lead to the protection of a unique business concept or invention.

The ever-changing landscape of technology allows for increased efficiency for business but also leads to new, unforeseen threats.

Caesar, of HUB International, will provide his expert insight on reducing the risks to entrepreneurs, inventors and small businesses associated with rapidly changing technology. He will provide clarification on the most effective insurance plans to provide protection against technological intrusion.

Monday’s free event will begin with registration at 3:45 p.m. After the presentations, a Tech Brew Mega Mixer will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tech Brew has been developed to bring inventors, entrepreneurs small businesses and service providers together to establish viable networks while learning about designated business topics. Relationships developed during the events help provide a support structure as ideas become viable businesses.

