Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

UCSB Union Endorses Williams for Assembly

The local unit of the University Professional and Technical Employees, Communications Workers of America calls Williams the 'most well-rounded candidate'

By Christopher Patterson | October 16, 2009 | 6:01 p.m.

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Friday that his campaign has received the endorsement of the University Professional and Technical Employees, Communications Workers of America, Local 9119-4 (UPTE-CWA 9119-4).

The endorsement comes on the heals of Williams’ participation in UCSB’s teach-in on Wednesday, which focused on the impact state budget cuts have had on the UC system and creating new innovative solutions to the ongoing fiscal crisis.

“Das Williams is by far the best, most well-rounded candidate in this race,” said Rodney Orr, vice president of UPTE-CWA 9119-4, which represents employees at UCSB. “He understands the challenges facing working people not only in our UC system, but everywhere. After looking at all the candidates in this race, it was clear to us that Das’ experience and proven track record for getting results makes him the best person to represent this district in the years to come.”

Williams said: “As somebody who was educated by our UC system, I know firsthand that it is one of best university systems in the world. I am so proud to have earned the endorsement of an organization that represents so many of the employees that make our UCs so great.”

At the teach-in, Williams said the Assembly must reprioritize investing in education, and that a strong higher-education system is the centerpiece of economic recovery and the key to making California competitive in a 21st century.

Williams also emphasized the importance of working to find new funding sources in order to avoid “unfair and shortsighted” student fee increases and cuts to vital student services and university staff.

“In the state Assembly, I’ll fight to ensure that education at every level is protected,” Williams said. “Now is not the time to be slashing funds to our colleges and universities, and we need leaders who recognize that our path out of this fiscal crisis begins by investing in students, teachers and the rest of the employees serving in our education system.”

Williams is running to succeed termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 