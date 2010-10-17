Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Salvador Güereña Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board

Director of California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives is a founder of United Parents — Padres Unidos

By Margie Yahyavi | October 17, 2010 | 1:41 a.m.

Salvador Guerena
Salvador Güereña

Salvador Güereña, an archivist, librarian and writer, has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. Güereña is director of the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives at UCSB’s Davidson Library, where he has served since 1983.

A Santa Barbara native, Güereña earned his B.A. degree from Westmont College. He received his master’s degree in library science from the University of Arizona. He is a founder of United Parents — Padres Unidos, a parent education advocacy group that runs successful programs for parents and families in local schools.

He has served on the Children’s Creative Project board of directors and on the governing council of the American Library Association.

Güereña lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Linda, and youngest son, Alex. He and his wife are currently collaborating on writing a bilingual children’s book.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 16,000 students in 26 schools from Gaviota to Montecito. Click here for more information, or call 805.284.9125.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

