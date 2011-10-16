Gerald Carpenter: Los Angeles Philharmonic Tunes In at The Granada at 4 p.m. Sunday

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) will fulfill again its original mission at 4 p.m. Sunday when it brings the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, to The Granada for a “special afternoon performance.”

The all-orchestral program will consist of three works: Canadian composer Claude Vivier’s “Orion”, the Suite No. 2 from Maurice Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloe,” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5 in e-minor, Opus 64” (1888).

(Note: Pianist Yefim Bronfman, who was scheduled to play Bartók’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” with the Philharmonic, has fractured a finger and been forced to withdraw from the performance. The Ravel replaces the Bartók.)

It is always a temptation to sort through biographical circumstances in search of explanation for the art, and it is always, except in the most general sort of way, a temptation to be resisted. Knowing that Vivier, parents unknown, was born April 14, 1948, in Montreal, that he was eventually adopted (at age 3) by a working-class French-Canadian family, that he eventually proved too much for them and was sent (at age 13) to a Roman Catholic boarding school that specialized in training priests, that he eventually was asked to leave (at 18), that he enrolled himself (at 19) in the Conservatoire de musique du Québec à Montréal, where one might suppose his real life finally began, you might be sympathetic, you might be intrigued, but you would have no idea of the kind of person he was, let alone the kind of music he would write. (You might even think such a youth more likely to become a novelist or a serial killer than a composer.)

Similarly, learning that Vivier’s main teacher — the main influence on his aesthetic and moral outlook — was the avant garde composer and theorist, Karlheinz Stockhausen, you might think you could at least form some idea of the kind of music you were going to hear Sunday afternoon, but you could not — any more than you could tell, listening to “Orion,” that its composer would be murder four years later.

I can’t say what the rest of his music sounds like, but “Orion” — except for one or two obviously contemporary flourishes — sounds to me as if it could have been written sometime in the first two decades of the 20th century. I am reminded of Bartók’s haunting “Wooden Prince,” of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” Its almost 14 minutes have the sound of a preface, a preparation — to or for what, I do not know. If the mood of the piece indicates any dissatisfaction with the present, it is probably that not enough is happening. There are, in any case, long stretches of inspired tranquility — which is not a word one associates with Stockhausen.

