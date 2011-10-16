Business Consultant and Author Mark Palmer Back on Board of Jodi House

Jodi House has announced the return of business consultant Mark Palmer to the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors.

Palmer is the author of Realistic Hope, which details his experience with and survival from Traumatic Brain Injury.

During the course of his career, Palmer has held 20 different positions at 12 separate companies, ranging from start-ups he founded to global powerhouses such as IBM and Sun Microsystems.

He also has served as a board member for UCSB’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Engineering Management and is currently a board member of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Palmer is a guest lecturer at Pepperdine University, UCSB and Westmont College, where he also frequently plays the role of both judge and mentor for university business plan competitions.

Jodi House, 625 Chapala St., provides supportive services, information and programs in a nurturing environment to help brain-injury survivors and their families recover and reconnect to their community.

— Barbara Flynn is a board member for Jodi House.