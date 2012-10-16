Building Company Board Focus of MIT Enterprise Forum

'The Board Game' will be presented Wednesday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will present “The Board Game: How Entrepreneurs and Investors Can Make a Difference with a Board” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Online registration closes Tuesday night. Click here to register. The cost is $30 for online pre-registration, $40 for general/walk-ins and $15 for students (with ID).

Building a great board is a critical component for success for any innovative company. The experience, contacts and governance of the right board can make all the difference and give the entrepreneurial venture a significant competitive edge. Our area is a hot bed of innovation and is also the home of many current and former business leaders who can offer an enormous amount to young companies.

Pascal Levensohn, M.D., of Generation Advisors and Levensohn Venture Partners will be the presenter. Jim Schraith, president of Board Evals, will be a panelist, and the moderator will be Frank Foster, managing director of Draper Fisher Jurvetson Frontier.

Refreshments and light appetizers will be served and are included in registration. Cash bar on site (beer/wine).



Checks and credit cards accepted for at-the-door registration.