Decomposed Body Found in Downtown Apartment

Santa Barbara investigators believe the 50-year-old victim had been dead 2-3 weeks

Santa Barbara police this week had the gruesome task of investigating the death of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in a downtown apartment.

A neighbor told authorities on Monday afternoon that the victim, who lived in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, had not been seen for two to three weeks, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Evidence at the scene, including a build-up of mail, also raised the suspicions of neighbors that something was amiss.

Eventually, the building’s manager was contacted, and he helped officers gain access to the apartment, where the 50-year-old victim’s body was found in a bathroom, Harwood said.

Foul play is not suspected, Harwood said, although a final determination is pending autopsy results.

Due to the advanced degree of decomposition, a city hazmat crew was called in to help recover the remains, Harwood said.

The victim’s name was not released.

