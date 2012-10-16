Pedestrian Killed in Outer State Street Accident

Man was struck by vehicle at State Street and Calle Real near the Five Points Shopping Center, according to Santa Barbara police

A pedestrian was killed Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle near the Five Points Shopping Center, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. at the northbound Highway 101 offramp, where the roadway crosses State Street and becomes Calle Real, said Sgt. Andy Feller.

The victim was in the crosswalk, headed west on State, when he was hit by a vehicle headed north on the offramp, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.

Further details about the accident, including the names of the victim and the driver, were not available Tuesday morning,

“Alcohol was not a factor in this collision as it related to the motorist,” the CHP release said, adding that the accident remained under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.