Santa Barbara Police Department Recruiting Young Police Explorers

Program participants learn about law enforcement through classroom and field training

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | October 16, 2012 | 7:49 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Explorer Post No. 104 is recruiting police explorers.

The department is looking for ambitious young men and women ages 14 to 20 who are interested in careers in law enforcement and are “dedicated to serve.”

An Explorer Recruiting Event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Twelve35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St. Interested youths and their parents are welcome to attend.

A news conference will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the front steps of the Santa Barbara Police Department, 215 E. Figueroa St., to discuss the Explorer Program and the Police Department’s long-term goal of developing local youth to become the next generation of SBPD personnel.

Police Explorers learn about law enforcement through a combination of classroom and field training activities designed to prepare them for the Police Academy. Topics such as patrol tactics, crime scene investigation, traffic control, radio procedure, first aid, CPR and physical fitness are among those taught. Additionally, Police Explorers participate in community events, patrol ride-alongs, and competitions with Explorers from other agencies.

The law enforcement values of integrity, knowledge, moral and physical courage, leadership, teamwork and service are stressed throughout the program.

The following are the minimum standards for membership in the Santa Barbara Police Department Explorer Post:

» Must be 14 to 20 years of age (14-year-olds must have graduated from the eighth grade).

» Must have parents’ permission.

» Must be enrolled in a secondary school through age 18, maintaining a 2.0 GPA (C average).

» Must be of high moral character, free from felony convictions or any violation which would exempt a person from consideration as a peace officer.

» Must successfully undergo a selection process consisting of an oral interview, background investigation and a written exam.

» Must have the ability to attend weekly Explorer Post meetings.

» Must be willing to volunteer at Explorer functions and community events.

» Must be willing to commit to the Explorer Code of Conduct and to exemplify the professional image of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

