Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Hard-Fought Victory on Transportation Bill ... and a Lesson

We can get things done when we set our minds to doing what’s right for our country and our economy

By Tom Donohue | October 16, 2012 | 4:44 p.m.

This year we’ve focused a lot on what’s ahead — among other things, November’s high-stakes election and the looming fiscal cliff in January. We won’t let up on the political pressure leading up to Election Day. And we’re going to keep pushing for a resolution to the fiscal cliff, followed by a big deal to address long-term fiscal challenges.

But it’s worth taking a moment to look back at a hard-fought victory on a transportation bill earlier this year.

After nine stopgap measures — and just hours before a short-term extension would have lapsed and cost thousands of Americans their jobs — Congress passed and President Barack Obama signed a bipartisan two-year bill to reauthorize highway, transit and safety programs and funding. While we would have preferred a longer-term bill with greater funding, this was a major step in the right direction.

The final bill, MAP-21, contained a number of reforms long supported and fought for by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It consolidates overlapping and duplicative federal programs. It streamlines the project delivery process to save limited taxpayer dollars. It gives states flexibility to target federal funds where they are needed most. And it expands opportunities for public-private partnerships and private investment.

Now, state and local governments can get projects moving again. Contractors and construction companies can start hiring again. And thousands of Americans can get back to work rebuilding our crumbling highways and bridges and restoring our economic competitiveness.

But big challenges remain: reducing waste while speeding projects; sharply boosting private investment in public infrastructure; and devising a predictable, sustainable, and growing source of dedicated, user fee-based funding to ensure that the federal government is still a partner in supporting interstate commerce and international competitiveness.

By looking back at the transportation bill victory and keeping ongoing infrastructure needs in mind, lawmakers should be reminded that there is real work to be done in Congress. It’s almost impossible for us to focus on it when we’re consumed by self-inflicted crises, such as the fiscal cliff. And it’s hard for us to make long-term investments in areas where the government does play a role, such as maintaining a competitive national infrastructure system, when our budgets are consumed by unsustainable entitlement spending.

We should also remember that we can get hard things done when we roll up our sleeves, meet at the negotiating table, and set our minds to doing what’s right for our country and our economy. Let’s take that lesson and apply it to the significant challenges that lie ahead.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 