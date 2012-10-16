Vegetation Fires Shut Down Highway 101 Near Gaviota

'Spot Fires' tie up traffic, but no injuries are reported and no structures threatened

HIghway 101 was shut down in both direction near Gaviota Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish several small vegetation fires along the roadway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were called out shortly after 4:30 p.m. to an area about two miles east of the Mariposa Reina overpass, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Four county engine crews, assisted by a helicopter crew, knocked down the flames from what Sadecki described as four “spot fires.”

By about 5:20 p.m., the CHP was able to reopen one lane of the highway in each direction, while firefighters continued their mop-up work, Sadecki said.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

