Vegetation Management Project Under Way on Las Positas Road

City crews are using a new vegetative fuels treatment method on park property

By Santos Escobar for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | October 16, 2012 | 1:54 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department along with the Fire Department are using a new vegetative fuels treatment method to complete a vegetation management project on city park property at 601 Las Positas Road (across the street from Elings Park).

Work will continue through Friday.

This six-acre property and the area of work was identified in the 2004 Wildland Fire Plan and covered by the existing environmental impact report. The proposed work is to create a fuel break 1,600 feet in length and 30 feet in width. The fuel break will ensure the Fire Department can protect the area in the event of a fire.

The project includes the use of a piece of equipment called a masticator tractor. The masticator will shred existing vegetation in place and allow the shredded material to be left on site and on top of the soil. This plant cover is critical to minimize erosion. This method will provide minimal soil disturbance using only one track along the project area.

The city is working with Caltrans to provide access to the site. There will be minimal impacts to traffic flow along Las Positas Road.

For more information, call 805.564.5464. 

— Santos Escobar represents the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 

