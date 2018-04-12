Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 
Basketball: UCSB Cinco Pack Ticket Package Features UNC Game

The packs, which include tickets to the North Carolina match-up and to any other four contests, are on sale now.

By Bill Mahoney | October 17, 2008 | 4:23 p.m.

The UCSB men’s basketball team will play one of its most highly anticipated home schedules ever, and as the season approaches, the UCSB Department of Athletics has unveiled the Cinco Pack.

The Cinco Pack is a five-game ticket package that includes admission to the Gauchos’ Nov. 21 match-up with 2008 NCAA Final Four participant and probable preseason No. 1 North Carolina, as well as tickets to four other home games of your choice.

For just $75, the Cinco Pack offers UCSB fans the opportunity to create a customized five-game ticket plan that guarantees admission to the UNC game. Cinco Pack tickets will be located in the end court section and will have a reserved seat only for the game against the Tar Heels. The tickets for the other four selected games also will be end court, but will be general admission.

Cinco Packs are available via walkup at the Athletics Ticket Office in the Intercollegiate Athletics Building on campus or by calling the Ticket Office at 805.893.UCSB and selecting option 2. Online sales at www.UCSBgauchos.com will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Gauchos will play their only exhibition game Nov. 8 when they host Cal State Dominguez Hills at 7 p.m. at the Thunderdome. UCSB will open the regular season at home Nov. 14 against Cal State Los Angeles.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be introduced to the media and public at the first annual UCSB Basketball Media Preview Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion in Santa Barbara. Coaches and players from both teams will be on hand for press conferences, as well as a meet and greet period. Appetizers will be served, and there is no charge. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to Laura Shepard at 805.893.8613 or [email protected]

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director of athletics communications.

