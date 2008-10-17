CASA Demonstration to Give a Voice to County’s ‘Forgotten Children’

The event, to raise awareness, includes a march to the courthouse with life-size cutouts of foster children.

Every day on average, another 850 children quietly enter the nation’s foster care system under a veil of confidentiality, commonly because of suspected abuse or neglect. A dramatic event will give voice to these “Forgotten Children” while preserving their privacy.

Since underage foster children can’t appear for themselves, hundreds of life-size, cutout photos will be carried in a demonstration march from De La Guerra Plaza to the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens, where they will be staked in a public display.

Sponsored by CASA of Santa Barbara , the event will culminate at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in De la Guerra Plaza. Hundreds of volunteers representing CASA, local foster agencies, families and foster children will march to the courthouse with life-size cutouts of foster children.

The event, titled “Forgotten Children,” is meant to symbolize the 850 children who enter foster care each day in the United States. The march will be led by members of the Guardian Scholars, a Santa Barbara agency that provides services to Santa Barbara’s population of emancipated foster youths, many of whom are homeless.

Community members are encouraged to join the march. Register by contacting Tami Jones at [email protected] or 805.845.8364, ext. 19, and arrive at De la Guerra Plaza at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

The event will continue at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a public display of the Forgotten Children and a community fair. Kenny and Crosby Loggins will be the featured entertainers as the marchers enter the Sunken Gardens. Local organizations that provide services to Santa Barbara County foster children will display information about their programs and offer trick-or-treat stations for children. Participating organizations include CASA, Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services, Guardian Scholars, Angels Foster Care and others.

Santa Barbara County serves more than 700 foster children. Many of these children remain in the foster system throughout their young lives, moving within various foster and family homes until they “age out” of the system at age 18. The goal of the Forgotten Children campaign, which was initially staged in Washington, D.C., in May, is to increase the number of children served by CASA volunteers. The mission of CASA of Santa Barbara County is to ensure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

”The visual of hundreds of children will help raise awareness to the struggles of foster children across our county,” said Maria Long, CASA’s executive director. “Santa Barbara County citizens are the heart of CASA, unselfishly and heroically, they change the direction of lives for Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable children.”

With a network of 900 programs nationwide, CASA recruits, trains and supervises volunteer adult advocates who help get foster children into safe, permanent homes. The organization’s 50,000 volunteers aim to counter some daunting statistics: On average, foster children spend more than two years in the child welfare system, and can be moved as often as 15 times, wreaking havoc on their education, friendships and sense of belonging.

CASA volunteers help alleviate the constant upheaval faced by foster children. Research shows that children with a CASA volunteer are substantially less likely to spend time in long-term foster care, defined as three years or longer. When a CASA volunteer is involved, a child is less likely to move from home to home, and they are 95 percent less likely to re-enter the foster care system.

Click here to learn more about National CASA and the “Forgotten Children” campaign.

Ellen Dameron is a recruiter and outreach coordinator for Angels Foster Care.