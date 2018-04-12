Fencing: Santa Barbaran Claims Silver Medal in North America Cup

Fencers from all parts of the country met in Columbus, Ohio, last weekend to compete in the first North America Cup of the season.

Tom Pingel, a graduate student at UCSB who fences with Presidio Fencing Club, finished with the silver medal in men’s epee. His second-place finish earned him a B rating with the U.S. Fencing Association.

Santa Barbara fencers were also well-represented in the finals of the Central Coast Fencing Foundation’s Annual Fall Open, held in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

In the mixed epee event, TJ Jan of Presidio Fencing Club won the bronze medal to earn his C rating. Kellie Windenburg, also with Presidio, finished in fifth place, and Christiana Lyman, Presidio’s youngest fencer at the tournament, earned her E with a 12th-place finish.

In the mixed foil event, Presidio fencers Keric Moore and Paul Wintz finished in second and seventh place, respectively. Also in the foil, Charles Poon, a freshman at UCSB, finished in sixth place.

In the mixed saber event, Matt Kuiken of Presidio and Nick Holmes of UCSB tied for third place. Holmes earned his E rating with the USFA.

Leslie Robinson represents Presidio Fencing Club.