Golf, Tennis Tournament a Benefit for Montecito Family YMCA
By Joan Russell Price | October 17, 2008 | 5:39 p.m.
The annual Montecito Family YMCA Golf and Tennis Tournament will start at noon Oct. 30 at Montecito Country Club.
Dinner and an auction will follow the tournament at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will support youths through YMCA camps and programs. To play or be a sponsor, e-mail [email protected]
For more information or to register for the golf tournament, click here or call 805.969.3288.
Joan Russell Price is executive director of the Montecito Family YMCA.
