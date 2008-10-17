Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Golf: UCSB Finishes Eighth at Del Walker Intercollegiate

Junior Brian Hollenbeck was the Gauchos' top finisher, tying for sixth place.

By Bill Mahoney | October 17, 2008 | 9:11 p.m.

The UCSB golf team shot a final round 286 to finish with a 10-over par 862, placing eighth out of 15 teams at the Del Walker Intercollegiate at the Virginia Country Club in Long Beach.

UCSB finished one shot behind seventh-place Loyola Marymount and eight shots back of sixth-place San Jose State. Colorado State won the team tournament by shooting an outstanding 41-under par 811, 23 shots in front of second-place UC Irvine, which carded an 834.

Junior Brian Hollenbeck, an All-Big West choice in 2007-08, was the Gauchos’ top finisher with a 5-under par 208. Hollenbeck, who shot under par in two of his three rounds and at par in the third, tied for sixth place in the tourney.

Matt Grush, another junior, tied for 26th with a 2-over par 215. Freshman Aaron Sherry and sophomore Tyler Weir tied for 51st at 8-over par 221, while sophomore Scott Lewis carded a 10-over par 223, tying for 56th.

Colorado State’s Zahkai Brown blew away the field with a 17-under par 196. He was at least four shot under par in each of the three rounds, and his 8-under par 63 in the second round was, by far, the best round of the tournament. Brown’s teammate Dustin Morris tied with UC Irvine’s John Chin for second place at 9-under par 204.

UCSB will return to action Monday when it travels to the Sycuan Collegiate Invitational at Willow Glen Golf Course in San Diego.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director of athletics communications.

