Local Home Builders Association Endorses Candidates, Measures

By Jerry Bunin | October 17, 2008 | 4:06 p.m.

After researching and interviewing City Council candidates in Santa Barbara County on various community issues and discussing their public records, the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast has made endorsements in key races for the November elections.

“We were impressed with the responses we received, and the record and positions of these candidates on community issues,” said Maury Froman, association president. “We endorsed candidates who seemed the most objective, open-minded, able to balance short- and long-term considerations, willing to listen to all sides, and concerned with the overall interest of their community.”

Based on those criteria, the association will encourage our members and the public to support the following candidates and ballot measures:

Santa Barbara County

» Buellton City Council: James Neary

» Carpinteria City Council: Joe Armendariz

» Goleta City Council: Jean Blois and Dan Gilman

» Lompoc City Council: Dick DeWees, mayor, Dewayne Holmdahl and Will Schulyer

» Santa Maria City Council: Larry Lavagnino, mayor, Bob Orach and Leo Trujillo

» Solvang: Linda Jackson

State office

33rd Assembly District: Sam Blakeslee

19th State Senate District: Tony Strickland

Ballot measures

» Santa Barbara County: Yes on Measure A

» State of California: No on Proposition 7, no on Proposition 10 and yes on Proposition 11

Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.

