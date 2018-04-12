Local Home Builders Association Endorses Candidates, Measures

After researching and interviewing City Council candidates in Santa Barbara County on various community issues and discussing their public records, the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast has made endorsements in key races for the November elections.
Based on those criteria, the association will encourage our members and the public to support the following candidates and ballot measures:
Santa Barbara County
» Buellton City Council: James Neary
» Carpinteria City Council: Joe Armendariz
» Goleta City Council: Jean Blois and Dan Gilman
» Lompoc City Council: Dick DeWees, mayor, Dewayne Holmdahl and Will Schulyer
» Santa Maria City Council: Larry Lavagnino, mayor, Bob Orach and Leo Trujillo
» Solvang: Linda Jackson
State office
33rd Assembly District: Sam Blakeslee
19th State Senate District: Tony Strickland
Ballot measures
» Santa Barbara County: Yes on Measure A
» State of California: No on Proposition 7, no on Proposition 10 and yes on Proposition 11
Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.