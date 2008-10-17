Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Capps Receives High Marks from Environmental Group

By Randolph Harrison | October 17, 2008 | 4:45 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps has received praise from one of the nation’s leading environmental advocacy organizations, the League of Conservation Voters, for her voting record on environmental issues. 

“I am proud to represent California’s 23rd congressional district and have always voted with my constituents’ best interests in mind. Central and South Coast citizens have a strong environmental ethic, and we treasure the beauty and economic value of our natural surroundings,” Capps said. “The League of Conservation Voters does superb work promoting policies to protect our environment. I thank them for their work and for recognizing my efforts on behalf of environmental protection in the 110th Congress.”

Capps received a 100 percent rating for her voting record in the second session of the 110th Congress. This year’s votes includes issues including energy tax credits, offshore oil drilling, green building standards and public lands protection.

“We applaud Rep. Capps for her perfect 100 percent score,” LCV President Gene Karpinski said. “In voting pro-environment on every key vote in 2008, Rep. Capps once again displayed her true commitment to protecting our environment. LCV looks forward to working with her to ensure that the next Congress finally passes vital legislation to tackle climate change and pave the way to a prosperous, clean energy future.”

The League of Conservation Voters advocates for progressive environmental policies and each year issues a National Environmental Scorecard highlighting the voting records of members of Congress on key environmental issues. Click here to view the entire scorecard.

Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
