Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to Provide Construction Update
By Maria Zate | October 18, 2008 | 12:32 a.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital neighbors and community members are invited to a neighborhood meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 to discuss construction at the hospital.
Updates will be provided on what’s in progress and what’s in store for future construction phases. Representatives will be available to answer questions.
The meeting will be held in the Burtness Auditorium (back half) at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Enter from Pueblo Street at Castillo Street and follow the signs.
To RSVP, call 805.569.7383. Light refreshments will be provided.
Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
