Santa Barbara Theatre Announces Cast for December’s ‘Peter Pan’

The Santa Barbara Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Peter Pan, J. M. Barrie’s classic fantasy play with the musical score by Leonard Bernstein.
Performances will be at the Lobero Theatre Dec. 17-28.
Newcomers to Santa Barbara include two of the leads: Corina Boettger as Peter Pan and Sarah Bierstock as Wendy.
Playing the dual roles of Mr. Darling and Captain Hook is Robert Yacko, who appeared in SBT’s A Magical Musical Tour and in Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing at the Ensemble Theatre in 2004.
Carolyn Hennesy plays Mrs. Darling. Hennesy was in SBT’s A Magical Musical Tour last season and Two Rooms in 2006.
Captain Hook’s crew of pirates will be performed by Donald Agnelli of Los Angeles, Chet Carlin of New York and, from Santa Barbara, Miller James, Matt Tavianini, Frank Artusio, Trevor Dow and David King.
Other actors from Santa Barbara include Angelica Lawrence as Tiger Lily and Deborah Bertling as Liza.
The SBT Conservatory is a professional theatre training program in its first year. It features training in voice, acting, dance and stage combat. Graduates of the SBT Conservatory will play the children’s roles (John, Michael, the Lost Boys and Jane) in Peter Pan
These young actors from the Santa Barbara area include: Ryan Dalforno, Channing Fisher, Margaret Gobbell, Max Gobbell, Jordan Lemmond, Olivia Le Sage, Aaron Linker, Tessa Miller, Malcolm McCarthy, Nolen McCarthy, Hannah Lee Robinson, Avery Sorenson, Talya Steinberg and Sarina Charlotte Wasserman.
Ellen Pasternack is managing director of the Santa Barbara Theatre.