Soccer: Vaquero Men Blitz Canyons with 5 Goals in 19 Minutes

After struggling to score in the first half, SBCC comes back to win 5-1.

After struggling to find the net in the first half on Friday afternoon, the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team went crazy in the latter stages of a 5-1 victory over Canyons.

Abe Garcia tied the score 1-1 in the 70th minute on an assist from Waid Ibrahim, igniting a three-goals-in-two-minutes eruption that put the WSC leaders ahead 3-1.

SBCC (10-4, 5-1) went on to score five goals in 19 minutes en route to its third straight win and fifth in six games.

“It was one of the strangest games I’ve ever seen,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We had so many scoring chances in the first half, probably about 15. We hit the bar, hit the post, but couldn’t hit the net.”

Canyons (3-10, 0-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute before Sisterson made a change in the 69th minute. “We changed the system and started finding the net,” he said.

Garcia scored in the 70th minute, Ibrahim added a goal in the 71st on an assist from Craig Davies, and then Davies hit the net again in the 72nd minute on an assist from Mark Knight. Alfredo Martinez made it 4-1 in the 83rd minute, thanks to another Knight assist, and Antonio Bernabe completed the scoring in the 89th minute on an assist from J.C. Guzman.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 11 in the state, completed their longest road trip of the year with a 4-1 record. They’ll play six of their next seven at home, starting Tuesday night against Hancock.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.