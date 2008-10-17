Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Soccer: Vaquero Men Blitz Canyons with 5 Goals in 19 Minutes

After struggling to score in the first half, SBCC comes back to win 5-1.

By Dave Loveton | October 17, 2008 | 9:18 p.m.

After struggling to find the net in the first half on Friday afternoon, the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team went crazy in the latter stages of a 5-1 victory over Canyons.

Abe Garcia tied the score 1-1 in the 70th minute on an assist from Waid Ibrahim, igniting a three-goals-in-two-minutes eruption that put the WSC leaders ahead 3-1.

SBCC (10-4, 5-1) went on to score five goals in 19 minutes en route to its third straight win and fifth in six games.

“It was one of the strangest games I’ve ever seen,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We had so many scoring chances in the first half, probably about 15. We hit the bar, hit the post, but couldn’t hit the net.”

Canyons (3-10, 0-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute before Sisterson made a change in the 69th minute. “We changed the system and started finding the net,” he said.

Garcia scored in the 70th minute, Ibrahim added a goal in the 71st on an assist from Craig Davies, and then Davies hit the net again in the 72nd minute on an assist from Mark Knight. Alfredo Martinez made it 4-1 in the 83rd minute, thanks to another Knight assist, and Antonio Bernabe completed the scoring in the 89th minute on an assist from J.C. Guzman.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 11 in the state, completed their longest road trip of the year with a 4-1 record. They’ll play six of their next seven at home, starting Tuesday night against Hancock.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 