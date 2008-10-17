UCSB to Welcome Milton Nascimento & The Jobim Trio

The pair will come together to celebrate bossa nova, one of the richest periods of Brazilian music.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will celebrate 50 years of bossa nova with Brazilian singing sensation Milton Nascimento & The Jobim Trio at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in UCSB Campbell Hall. A true icon of Brazilian music, Nascimento's timeless tunes and unforgettable voice are beloved by millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winner's many achievements include dozens of essential recordings and collaborations with artists such as Paul Simon, Wayne Shorter and James Taylor. Now, Nascimento and the scintillating Jobim Trio come together to celebrate one of the richest periods of Brazilian music. The New York Times writes: "Mr. Nascimento's protean voice suggested a singer profoundly attuned to the natural world … somewhere between a soulful falsetto and a bird call." The concert by Milton Nascimento & The Jobim Trio is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students who must show a valid ID at ticket purchase and at the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3535. Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

