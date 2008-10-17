Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB to Welcome Milton Nascimento & The Jobim Trio

The pair will come together to celebrate bossa nova, one of the richest periods of Brazilian music.

By Meghan Henry | October 17, 2008 | 6:55 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will celebrate 50 years of bossa nova with Brazilian singing sensation Milton Nascimento & The Jobim Trio at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

A true icon of Brazilian music, Nascimento’s timeless tunes and unforgettable voice are beloved by millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winner’s many achievements include dozens of essential recordings and collaborations with artists such as Paul Simon, Wayne Shorter and James Taylor.

Now, Nascimento and the scintillating Jobim Trio come together to celebrate one of the richest periods of Brazilian music. The New York Times writes: “Mr. Nascimento’s protean voice suggested a singer profoundly attuned to the natural world … somewhere between a soulful falsetto and a bird call.”

The concert by Milton Nascimento & The Jobim Trio is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students who must show a valid ID at ticket purchase and at the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 