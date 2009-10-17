2 Injured When Car Plunges 66 Feet Off APS

Two people were injured early Saturday when their car hit an embankment on Alameda Padre Serra near Loma Media Road and plunged about 66 feet over the side of the roadway.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Noel Rivas, a department spokesman, said the 2006 BMW was traveling north in the 900 block of APS when the driver lost control and hit the embankment a little after 1 a.m. He said the collision sheared off the front passenger-side tire and the vehicle continued up the street, gouging the pavement, until it struck a cement guard wall between 931 and 943 APS.

According to Rivas, the car then went airborne and fell about 66 feet.

The driver, Norma Campos, 42, suffered a major head injury, and her passenger, Martin Macisaac, 49, had internal injuries that were believed to be moderate, Rivas said. Both were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and admitted.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash, Rivas said. The police Collision Reconstruction team was investigating the scene Saturday.

Because of the car’s location, Smitty’s Towing brought in a special crane tow truck to lift out the vehicle rather than drag it up the steep hillside. APS was closed during the recovery and investigation.

