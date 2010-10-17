After Weekend of Drizzle, Rain and Thunderstorms to Arrive

Brief, heavy downpours possible through Wednesday, with dangerous rip currents along beaches

Sunny Southern California will be more like soggy Southern California this week as rain and even thunderstorms will follow a weekend of drizzle in the region. Forecasters are warning surfers and swimmers that a moderate south swell will produce a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

According to the National Weather Service, Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent Sunday night. Heavier rains are likely overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Brief, heavy downpours are possible, and officials warned that localized flooding may occur.

High temperatures will be in the 60s this week.

While the rain should be gone by Wednesday afternoon, cloudy skies and drizzly conditions are likely the rest of the week.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for dangerous rip currents as a result of the storm’s moderate south swell. Beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties are most at risk.

Despite the drizzle, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual California Lemon Festival continued Sunday at Girsh Park.

