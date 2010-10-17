Capps to Lead Environmental Rally at Shoreline Park

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will host an environmental rally Tuesday at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara.

Capps will voice her strong opposition to expanding offshore oil drilling and Proposition 23. She will also talk about the need to make a transition to a clean energy economy, and reduce the U.S. dependence on foreign oil. Local environmental groups and advocates will talk about the importance of defeating Prop. 23 and stopping any new plans to expand oil drilling off the Central Coast.



“If the Gulf oil spill has taught us anything, it’s that we need to use less energy and get the energy we do use from cleaner sources,” Capps said in a statement.

“I’ve spent my career in Congress fighting to ensure that there is no new oil drilling off the Central Coast of California. And thanks to the help of very passionate environmental leaders in this community we have been successful in that fight. California is poised to lead the transition to a clean energy economy, which will create green jobs that can not be outsourced, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and protect the environment.

“That’s why it’s so important we defeat dirty energy Proposition 23, which is being bankrolled by big Texas oil companies.”

The rally will be held at Shoreline Park from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Capps will be joined by former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara; Paul Jenkin, the Surfrider Foundation’s Ventura Chapter environmental director; and David Landecker, executive director of the Environmental Defense Center.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.