Dermagenics Launches Three All-In-One Moisturizers

Applied Skin Technology has announced the launch of three breakthrough moisturizers, harnessing cutting-edge skin-care technology, and using the most effective skin-restoring ingredients available. These revolutionary products are formulated for three different categories: women, men, and a recovery cream for skin that has been damaged due to a medical condition or the side effect of medical treatment.

The goal of Dermagenics is to revolutionize the skin-care industry by having just one product for all areas of the face and neck, saving customers both time and money while providing exceptional results. A sophisticated transdermal peptide delivery system regenerates the skin’s collagen by penetrating deep into all levels of the dermis. Dermagenics uses collagen-stimulating advanced peptides, artemia extract to enhance cell energy and protection, moisture-promoting sodium hyaluronate, skin-softening jojoba oil, and anti-oxidants green tea and vitamin C to renew and regenerate damaged skin.

Dermagenics’ Ultra Intensive Anti-Aging Moisturizer with Peptides is formulated especially for women’s skin, to hydrate, reverse the signs of aging, and to increase the health of the skin. It does this by utilizing a system that penetrates the dermal layer of the skin with advanced peptides that plump the skin’s surface, a high concentration of antioxidants green tea and vitamin C, and moisture-enhancing sodium hyaluronate. This all-in-one formula eliminates the multiple product skin-care regimen that has become commonplace, by replacing it with one cream that is gentle enough for the eye area, but strong enough for all areas of the face and neck.

Dermagenics’ Men’s Anti-Aging Cream targets men’s specific skin-care needs. Because men’s skin has larger pores, ages at a different rate than women’s skin, and is subject to being shaved regularly, men have unique skin-care needs. The Men’s Anti-Aging Cream is packed with ingredients that shrink pores, increase firmness, protect and hydrate all layers of the skin, and reverse the signs of aging. It can be used on all areas of the face and neck, including under the eyes. Superb ingredients stimulate collagen production to beef up thinning skin.

Dermagenics’ Collagen Recovery Cream has been proven effective in revitalization of skin damaged by radiation and chemotherapy. It also speeds the healing process for those who have undergone surgical procedures. This gentle and safe formula dramatically increases skin quality, while comforting dry and irritated skin, and speeding the healing process. Rich with peptides, antioxidants green tea and vitamin C, and soothing jojoba oil, the Collagen Recovery Cream does what no other cream is able to do: help those whose skin is in recovery to feel like themselves once again.

Dermagenics aims to provide an all-in-one moisturizer that eliminates the need for a multistep skin-care routine. By doing so, the company is able to offer its products at an affordable price, when compared to other skin-care lines with the same caliber of ingredients that retail for up to four times the price. Dermagenics is devoted to making the world a better place by offering an environmentally sustainable and ecologically sound product line that cuts down on the consumer’s time and expense.

Click here for more information about Dermagenics. To purchase a product, use the following introductory-rate coupon to receive a 15 percent discount: INT410.

— Jason Barbaria is sales and marketing coordinator for Dermagenics.