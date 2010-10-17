Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Q&A with K & A

Fun and Fit: Keep Your Mind Clear, Body Confused

K & A weigh in on the keys to tightening up and keeping resistance training fresh

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | October 17, 2010 | 4:11 p.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: I keep hearing that I should change up my routine to avoid muscle memory. How often should I change my workout, and to what extremes? Reps/weights? Or completely different exercises?

— Tina in Texas

Fun and Fit:Q and A with K and A, aka Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA
Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A, aka Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA

Kymberly: As you are doin’ the Tighten Up in Texas, keep in mind this pithy and wise quote I made up myself: “Keep the mind clear and the body confused.” Always know what, why and how you are performing your resistance exercises. That’s keeping the mind clear.

And change up those resistance training exercises every so often. That’s where the body confusion comes in. Be careful not to mix up the two and wonder what the heck you are doing and why, but gosh, you sure have done it for a long time. That’s akin to saying, “Gee, the food was bad, but at least they had big portions!”

Anyway, we are really talking adaptation and progression here, not muscle memory. You want muscle memory, which allows you to achieve good form and coordination. And you want to constantly push yourself to progress. Once you adapt to a move, it’s time to vary the exercise in one of many ways.

Alexandra: I want some muscle memory. I want to remember what, why and where my muscles are! I had them just a minute ago. I think they got lost behind my Buns of Cinna!

Geez, at this point I have a Samwise and pithy quote that I made up, and it’s better than Kymberly’s. It is this: “Frodo, Frodo, it’s me — Sam. You have Muscle Alzheimer’s.”

I, too, want to adapt and progress, but I call it something different. I call it “letting my children make it through their teen years by reminding myself it will soon be over, and I can find harmony and joy in their company.” Adapt? Yup. Progress? They’re alive, aren’t they? So some days I lift my car keys and purse 15 times as I contemplate running away for three years. Other days I lift my car just once and contemplate hurling it — and myself — over a cliff. Light weights one day, heavy the next.

K: Ummm, so where were we?

Basically, adaptation occurs between one and 12 weeks — for each new move. Unless you are Alexandra, then it’s a lifelong process. For you, Tinaroo, I would change up about 20 percent to 30 percent of my workout every few weeks. Don’t completely throw out one routine for another all at once. Morph your routine with one, two or three new approaches each week without getting caught up in exact formulas.

Muscle memory is important for good form and coordination, but it's also important to continue to adapt your workout to ensure progression.
Muscle memory is important for good form and coordination, but it’s also important to continue to adapt your workout to ensure progression.

If you feel stale with a move, throw out the old Cinnabuns. Couldn’t resist. As for what element to change, that is the fabulosity (made up that word, too, and proud of it!) of resistance training. You can select to change reps, resistance, modality (a fancy term I didn’t make up that generally means “type”) such as free weights or tubing instead of a machine for any given exercise. Change the exercise perhaps: Do chest press instead of push-ups. Add a balance or instability factor: Stand on discs or a BOSU instead of the ground. Change the stabilizing muscles: Sit on a ball for tricep extensions instead of standing. Change the pace of each exercise: Instead of four counts up and four counts down on a lunge for instance, do two counts down and six counts up.

There are so many ways to vary — the exercise itself, the equipment, the speed, the balance factor, the resistance factor, the range of motion, the order of your routine. Get happy and choose what appeals to you.

A: Forget your troubles, come on get happy, gonna chase all your weight away. Said Hallelujah, come on get happy, get ready for the push-ups day! What appeals to me has nothing to do with working out. It involves curly dark hair and manly T-shirt smell. Really, I just go to the gym and work out so I can sniff the hotties. Oh, and I’m paid.

K: And whoever said to change your routine to avoid muscle memory needs to read our blog in a big way. You change your routine to avoid lack of progress. Force the body to adapt upward. Just as I have had to adapt to having a lookalike who lifts car keys for a workout. As you can tell by the fine quality of my advice, I do all the heavy lifting for her.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 