Noozhawk’s Candidate Q&As Put Mike Stoker, Das Williams on the Spot

Republican Mike Stoker and Democrat Das Williams are running for the 35th Assembly District seat in the Nov. 2 election. The seat is being vacated by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, who is barred by term limits from seeking a fourth term.
Noozhawk put our questions to them. Read on to see if they answered them to your satisfaction. You’ll have the last word on Nov. 2.
As is Noozhawk’s custom, the Q&As are presented in alphabetical order by last name.
» Click here for Mike Stoker’s Noozhawk Q&A
» Click here for Das Williams’ Noozhawk Q&A
» Mike Stoker Points to Breadth, Depth of Experience as Assembly Advantage
» Das Williams Touts Budget Bona Fides in Making the Case for Assembly
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.