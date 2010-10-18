Paul Burri: Let’s Do It the Army Way

I spent two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Getting used to Army life takes a certain amount of forbearance and acceptance because, as we used to say, “There are three ways to do anything — the right way, the wrong way and the Army way.”

A few weeks after being inducted, we were all issued our Army uniforms and other Army stuff, including blankets, shoes, socks, underwear, a duffel bag, a helmet and dog tags. The rifles came later.

Then we began our basic training. That’s the process that converts raw recruits into raw recruits who know how to salute. Somehow, learning how to dig a hole in the ground, polish shoes or to march along in step with a bunch of other guys is supposed to convert you into a “fighting machine” that will strike terror into your enemy. Maybe, but I doubt it.

One day during this training process, about 20 of us were called out and told to immediately report to the supply warehouse. I was the fifth man in line when the warehouse door opened 45 minutes later. The line — as all Army lines always do — moved very slowly. But in the Army, one never really objects to a slow-moving line because it’s better than digging foxholes and, after all, what else do you have to do?

An hour or so later, I was finally at the head of the line. I waited patiently at the door to the warehouse until the supply sergeant appeared out of the darkness of the warehouse and asked my name. Then he asked, “What do you want?” I thought that was a bit strange since they had told me to report to him. Anyway, I answered “combat boots” because that was the one item I hadn’t received initially.

He disappeared into the darkness. Fifteen minutes later, he came back — I guess he was checking my records — and said, “I don’t have you down here for combat boots.” Before I could say another word, he promptly disappeared into the darkness again — to return my records to his file, I suppose.

When he returned 10 minutes later, I was still standing there. I asked, “Why was I told to report here if you don’t have the boots?” He replied, “I’ll check,” and disappeared again into the darkness to check my records — which he had just returned to his files. (You will have guessed by now that the records he kept checking were somewhere in the bowels of the warehouse — nowhere near the doorway where “business” was conducted.)

After another 10 to 15 minutes, there he was again with the news that “the only thing I have you down for is a necktie.” By this time I had been in line for more than two hours in the hot North Carolina sun. I asked, “Did I just wait here for 2½ hours for a necktie?” He shrugged.

I said, “OK, give me the damned necktie.”

And he said, “We don’t have any.”

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America's Small Business-SCORE.