Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association Opposes Jail Tax

The board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association has taken positions on the eight statewide initiatives on the Nov. 2 ballot:

» Proposition 19: Changes California law to legalize marijuana and allow it to be regulated and taxed. SBCTA position: No.

» Proposition 20: Redistricting of congressional districts. SBCTA position: Yes.

» Proposition 21: Establishes $18 annual vehicle license surcharge to help fund state parks and wildlife programs and grants free admission to all state parks to surcharged vehicles. SBCTA position: No.

» Proposition 22: Prohibits the state from taking funds used for transportation or local government projects and services. SBCTA position: Yes.

» Proposition 23: Suspends air pollution-control laws requiring major polluters to report and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global earming until unemployment drops below specified level for full year. SBCTA position: Yes.

» Proposition 24: Repeals recent legislation that would allow businesses to carry back losses, share tax credits, and use a sales-based income calculation to lower taxable income. SBCTA position: No.

» Proposition 25: Changes legislative vote requirement to pass a budget from two-thirds to a simple majority. Retains two-thirds vote requirement for taxes. SBCTA position: No.

» Proposition 26: Increases legislative vote requirement to two-thirds for state levies and charges. Imposes additional requirement for voters to approve local levies and charges with limited exceptions. SBCTA position: Yes.

» Proposition 27: Eliminates state commission on redistricting. Consolidates authority for redistricting with elected representatives. SBCTA position: No.

The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association’s board of directors also voted unanimously (with two abstentions), after a two-hour discussion that included presentations by Sheriff Bill Brown and Andy Caldwell of COLAB (Coalition of Labor, Agriculture & Business), to oppose Measure S, the half-cent sales tax measure to fund the construction and operation of a North County jail.

The tax measure, if passed, would also restore some of the funding for front-end law enforcement and firefighting services throughout the county while also investing in community-based programs that deal with diversion, recidivism and alternatives to incarceration.

County Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Joe Centeno were also on hand during the discussion to address question related to the county’s budget principles and priorities.

— Joe Armendariz is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.