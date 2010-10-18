Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:12 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Names Conference Lineup

Brad Starr to lead discussion on Oz Principle Accountability Training at annual event

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Writer | October 18, 2010 | 2:29 a.m.

Brad Starr, vice president of Partners in Leadership Inc., is the scheduled keynote speaker at next week’s Santa Barbara Human Resources Association’s annual conference and vendor exposition.

Brad Starr

The conference is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Other conference speakers and their topics include Aaron Heisler of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, “Charting Your Course: Social Networking;” Sara Caputo of Radiant Organizing, “The Productivity Puzzle;” Autumn Lowry of Business Controls Inc., “Investigation Techniques and Litigation Avoidance;” Frank Alcorn of Dimension Wealth Education Institute, “How Financially literate Employees Can Impact Return On Investment;” Jo-Anne Smith and Rick Hernandez, managing partners of Provancement Inc., “Career Resiliency For The HR Professional;” and Jack Smalley of Express Employment Professionals, “Top 10 Leadership Mistakes.”

Starr will lead a discussion on achieving results important to a company’s future by developing a culture of accountability in the workplace. His discussion will be on the book, Journey to the Emerald City: Achieve a Competitive Edge by Creating a Culture of Accountability, by Roger Connors and Tom Smith. Starr has been a consultant at Baxter International, Domino’s Pizza, Federal Reserve Bank, LG Electronics, Macy’s, Toyota and Valassis Communications Inc.

Attendees will receive a copy of the book. Based on “The Oz Principle Accountability Training,” the discussion will provide managers, supervisors and human resource professionals a new mindset that focuses on future action rather than on placing blame and excuse-making, conference organizers said. Conference participants may attend sessions about social networking, best legal practices, investment, leadership and many other topics of interest to professionals interested in enhancing workplace accountability.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association and to register online.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

