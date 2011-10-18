Trinity Episcopal Church Presents Advent Organ Series
Concerts on the four Sundays before Christmas are free and open to the public
By David Gell for Trinity Episcopal Church | October 18, 2011 | 12:24 p.m.
On the four Sundays leading up to Christmas, Trinity Episcopal Church will present its 28th Annual Advent Organ Series, open to the public.
{insert}
Each recital will take place at 3.30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 1500 State St., and admission is free.
The recitals will feature the following distinguished concert artists:
» Nov. 27: Mahlon Balderston
» Dec. 4: Charles Talmadge
» Dec. 11: Carl Swanson
» Dec. 18: David Gell
— David Gell represents Trinity Episcopal Church.
