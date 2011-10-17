Tricks and Treats for All Ages at ‘Boocara’ at Bacara Resort & Spa

Film screening, apple bobbing and a costume contest will all be part of the fun Oct. 29

From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Bacara Resort & Spa will get into the spirit with Boocara! — an evening filled with Halloween tricks and treats for all ages.

Boocara guests are invited to a complimentary outdoor screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas on the Miro lawn, apple bobbing, s’mores and stargazing on the bluff from 7 to 9 p.m.

From 6 to 7 p.m., little ghouls and goblins looking for further frightening fun can take part in a Boocara-style trick-or-treating adventure.

Are your trick-o’-treating days a thing of the past? Witches and Warlocks age 21 or older can hit the Boocara Bar to indulge in a selection of eerie edibles and creepy cocktails. Take advantage of Boocara happy hour deals from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by live entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. We hope you won’t be too spooked by magician and mentalist Rich Ferguson’s brain games, or to brave the Boocara Ouija board.

Dress up or else — you won’t be entered to win Boocara’s Costume Contest! Best adult costume wins a two-night stay at the Bacara with breakfast for two, and the best children’s costume will win a slumber party at Bacara with up to six friends.



Gather all of your favorite mummies and monsters and join the fun at Boocara Resort & Spa. For more information, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist for Bacara Resort & Spa.