Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:11 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Builder Dennis Allen Named City of Santa Barbara’s First Water Hero

Allen Associates president honored for LEED-certified Victoria Garden Mews residential development

By Alison Jordan for the City of Santa Barbara | October 17, 2011 | 4:21 p.m.

Dennis Allen has been named the city of Santa Barbara’s first Water Hero for his LEED Platinum residential development Victoria Garden Mews in downtown Santa Barbara.

Dennis Allen
Dennis Allen

The four-unit condo development, which he helped design, build and now lives in, showcases many advances in water-efficient practices, as well as several other sustainable features and systems.

Allen, of Allen Associates, has been building in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years. As a builder, he wanted to push the envelope and try out new building innovations and strategies. As a homeowner, he was motivated to reduce his carbon footprint and create a peaceful, sustainable residence from which he could bike and walk.

The project was designed, by Thompson Naylor Architects, to incorporate many water-efficient features, both indoors and outdoors. All condo units have high-efficiency dual-flush toilets, high-efficiency washing machines and low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators — significantly reducing the project’s indoor water consumption.

As a result of the small hardscape footprint of the residence’s hydraulic lift parking garage, the Victoria Garden Mews has room for a large central courtyard complete with 30 fruit trees, numerous water-wise plants and a vegetable garden. But this bountiful garden will not be a drain on the residents’ pocketbooks because it is designed to irrigate the plants solely with rainwater.

Rainfall is directed into roof gutters with double filtration systems at each downspout; the downspouts lead to a 14,000-gallon rubber “bladder” that hangs in the basement. The bladder filled up during only one of this past winter’s rainstorms, and Allen said that “this year is probably going to be the heaviest draw because we want to make sure the plants get established, so we are doing more irrigation than we will be in the future.” Still, the bladder has more water left in it to continue watering the garden this fall.

The central garden, designed by Grace Design Associates, is landscaped with water-wise plants, many of them native, which are not likely to need supplemental irrigation once they are established. The native plants draw in many beneficial insects.

“The plants were selected to invite butterflies, bees and other insects to create a dynamic living garden,” Allen said. “Now we are seeing more and more butterflies hatching in the garden.”

Additionally, the property is home to another set of residents: A bee hive provides pollinators for the garden and surrounding neighborhood.

The property also includes a remodeled Victorian home with a front lawn of UC Verde Buffalograss. This grass uses about 70 percent less water than a traditional lawn species, and requires little mowing. Allen believes the lawn will need to be mowed only a few times a year. In addition, the lawn is irrigated via a subsurface drip system that is underneath the grass, thus reducing water loss from evaporation.

The Victoria Garden Mews project is a model home for the Santa Barbara area, showcasing how sustainable development can be attainable and very low water using.

Congratulations to Allen on being a Water Hero.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 