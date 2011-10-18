Free Online Educational Resources Available for Local Students, Parents

Local students and parents: Are you aware that there is a huge range of free and high-quality online educational resources available for you from the Santa Barbara County Education Office?

Whether you’re a student looking for resources to help with homework or writing reports, or a parent seeking tools to help students at home, click here for the SBCEO site. It is a very safe place to send young people online, where you can find a wide variety of credible academic resources.

These include five sets of WorldBook Encyclopedias (including one in Spanish), a huge library of online educational streaming videos (including the whole series of Bill Nye the Science Guy), a large selection of high-resolution maps and atlases from Rand McNally Classroom, and much more.

To access the site, you will need your school’s username and password, which you can get from the SBCEO by calling 805.964.4711 x5245 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Meanwhile, parents and students are invited to use the following demo student account to log in and have a look at the available resources: go to www.sbceoportal.org and log in with the username “demostudent” and the password “otter.”

The resources are available for all students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Goleta Union School District and the Hope, Montecito Union and Cold Spring districts, as well as many other districts throughout Santa Barbara County.

Click here for full details of availability.

— Kristen Walker is a digital media resources developer for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.