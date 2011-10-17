Gerald Carpenter: NYC Ballet Bringing All the Right ‘Moves’ to The Granada

UCSB Arts & Lectures will host the troupe for performances at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

UCSB Arts & Lectures is bringing the new dance troupe of the New York City Ballet, Moves, to The Granada Theatre for their West Coast debut at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is the first season of Moves —a select corps of 25 dancers and musicians from the pre-eminent New York City Ballet — and their first tour. They’ll be performing works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Peter Martins and Christopher Wheeldon — all names to conjure with in the world of dance.

Martins, a native of Denmark, joined the New York City Ballet as a principal dancer in 1970, became a world star and retired from dancing in 1983. Named ballet-master in 1981, he has choreographed 80-plus ballets. Sharing the title of ballet-master-in-chief with Robbins (following Balanchine’s death) since 1983, he assumed sole directorship in 1989.

The featured principal dancers of Moves are Joaquin De Luz, Gonzalo Garcia, Sébastien Marcovici, Sara Mearns, Tiler Peck, Jenifer Ringer, Abi Stafford, Jonathan Stafford, Janie Taylor, Daniel Ulbricht and Wendy Whelan. They’ll perform two different programs, one Tuesday and one Wednesday.

The program on Tuesday will include Robbins’ “Dances at a Gathering,” set to piano music by Frédéric Chopin, followed by Wheeldon’s “After the Rain,” a duet with music by Arvo Pärt, and Martins’ “A Fool for You,” a modern ballet set to songs by Ray Charles.

The Wednesday program will feature Wheeldon’s “Polyphonia,” for eight dancers, set to music by György Ligeti, Balanchine’s “Sonatine,” with music by Maurice Ravel, and two works by Martins — “Zakouski,” with music by four Russian composers, each represented by a piece for piano and violin, and “Hallelujah Junction,” to music by John Adams.

Tickets to Moves are $73 and $53 for the general public and $28 for UCSB students with a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535, or to purchase tickets through The Granada, click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .